Manchester City Line-up Vs Arsenal Confirmed; Ortega Gets The Nod As Haaland Makes FA Cup Debut

Manchester City take on Arsenal for the first time this season in the FA Cup with a place in the 5th round of the competition up for grabs.

The Premier League Champions were knocked out of the competition in the semi-finals last season so Guardiola will be hoping to go one step further this time round but his Premier League table title rivals stand in his way in a massive game this early on.

With that in mind Guardiola has gone very strong as he has picked his in-form players who impressed against Wolves and in the second-half against Spurs.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Guardiola sticks with Ortega as his cup goalkeeper

One of the biggest changes the former Bayern Munich manager has gone with is in goal as he has persisted with Stefan Ortega in the cup competitions even though his performance in the Carabao Cup against Southampton contributed to their exit.

Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake are the full-backs with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo again on the bench.

John Stones and Manuel Akanji keep their places in the middle of the backline with Rodri sat in front of them helping the defence.

Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne make up the other midfield positions.

The front three is the one that seemingly is picking itself at the moment with Jack Grealish on the left, Riyad Mahrez on the right and the main man Erling Haaland through the middle who makes his FA Cup debut.

