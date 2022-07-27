Manchester City's Lionesses Beat Angeldahl's Sweden As England Reach Euros Final

Six Manchester City Players were involved as England beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals of the women's European Championship. Five City players featured for the victors but the night ended in disappointment for Filippa Angeldahl who represents Sweden.

Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp and Ellen White all started for England, while Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly were both introduced from the bench. Fellow Cityzens Ellie Roebuck and Demi Stokes both remained unused substitutes as England marched on to the final.

Despite the comfortable score-line, it was England who started the game on the backfoot. Sweden created a number of chances early into the game- Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius both came close to breaking the deadlock, with the latter of the two hitting the crossbar.

But England weathered the storm and would go 1-0 up in the 34th minute, thanks to a fantastic Beth Mead finish. The winger controlled Lucy Bronze's cross and fired home a powerful shot, showing great composure to take the chance while turning.

England headed into the break 1-0 up but it wouldn't take long for them to add to their advantage in the second half. Lucy Bronze doubled the lead in the 48th minute, heading home from a searching Mead corner.

White would make way for Alessia Russo in 57th minute and the Manchester United woman should have had an assist for herself shortly after. Russo's low cross found Hemp unmarked in the box but the City star hit the bar from just four yards out.

Sweden would almost halve the deficit shortly after, with Blackstenius once again coming close. The striker directed a cross goalward with her knee but England keeper Mary Earps produced a phenomenal save to deny the Arsenal player.

Russo would continue to be a problem for Sweden and added her name to the scoresheet in the 68th minute with an audacious backheel.

The goal followed some great work from Walsh who threaded the ball through to Fran Kirby, the Chelsea woman then laid the ball across to Russo who showed incredible improvisation to nutmeg two Sweden players (including the goalkeeper) and score after having her first effort saved.

Kirby would then make matters worse for Sweden, adding England's fourth in the 76th minute. Sweden keeper Hedvig Lindahl failed to deal with her chipped effort from around 20 yards out, which ended up in the back of the net after she managed to get a hand to it.

The Lionesses will now face either Germany or France in the final, which is set to take place on Sunday. England will be incredibly confident heading into the game, having scored 20 goals all tournament and conceding just once.

