Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool: Haaland And Nunez Feature As City Lose In Community Shield

Manchester City failed to capture their first piece of silverware this season, losing 3-1 to rivals Liverpool in the Community Shield.

City endured a tough start to their 2022/23 campaign as they looked second best for most of the game against the Reds.

New signing Erling Haaland started for City but failed to find the back of the net, while Julian Alvarez was introduced from the bench with a goalscoring impact. However, out of all the new signings on the pitch, it was Liverpool's Darwin Nunez who impressed the most.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put the Reds ahead in the 21st minute as he found the back of the net with a curling effort from outside the box. The Reds would go into halftime 1-0 up but City would strike back once the game restarted.

Julian Alvarez made an instant impact, scoring just 12 minutes after his introduction to proceedings. However, the Sky Blues would fail to build on the equaliser.

Liverpool retook the lead in the 83rd minute thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty and the Reds sealed the victory in the 94th minute with Darwin Nunez heading home.

It was Liverpool who started the game the brightest of the two teams, with Salah beating Joao Cancelo and firing wide after just three minutes.

The Reds dominated from the start of the game and would continue to threaten. The Merseyside club would go close again in the 14th minute as an Alexander-Arnold cross found Andy Robertson unmarked at the back post but the Scotland international could only head wide.

Liverpool's pressure eventually paid off when Alexander-Arnold put the side 1-0 up in the 21st minute. Salah fed the ball to an unmarked Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the box, who found the net with a lovely curling effort which deflected slightly off Nathan Ake's head and went in off the left-hand post.

City wouldn't create any real chances until after the half-hour mark when Haaland would have his first shot at goal. The Norwegian did well to brush off Robertson and test Liverpool keeper Adrian after Bernardo Silva's ball into him was slightly underhit.

New signings Darwin Nunez and Julian Alvarez entered the fray in the 59th minute and Liverpool's Uruguayan striker instantly looked a threat. Nunez would find himself in behind City's defence straight away but his heavy touch meant Ederson could get a hand to the ball, before he was adjudged to have been offside.

However, despite Nunez's bright start it was Alvarez who was first to add himself to the score sheet. The Argentine was quick to react after Adrian was unable to hold onto Phil Foden's shot and he tapped in the equaliser in the 70th minute, the goal was initially ruled out for offside but was allowed to stand once checked by VAR.

City's comeback would be short lived, with Salah firing in a penalty in the 81st minute. The spot kick was awarded after Ruben Dias was adjudged to have handled Nunez's headed effort and Salah made no mistake once the penalty was awarded- slotting home beyond Ederson, who was unable to keep the ball out despite diving the right way.

Liverpool would then seal the victory in the 94th minute after some fantastic interplay. Fabio Carvalho picked up the ball and laid it off to Salah, who's neat cross would find Robertson, the Scottish fullback then nodded the ball across to Nunez who headed home to cap off an impressive first game in England.

City did have one last chance but Haaland somehow managed to hit the bar from just four yards out, in the culmination of what was a day to forget the for the Norway striker.

The Sky Blues will be disappointed with their performance but the game is unlikely to be indicative of what to expect from City in the upcoming season. Liverpool had played four pre-season games before today's fixture compared to City's two, so the Reds were always likely to be more up to speed.

The Cityzens were defeated by Leicester in the Community Shield last year but still went on to win the Premier League, so it would be unwise to look in to today's loss too much.

