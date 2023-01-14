Manchester City Lose The Derby After Four Minutes Of Madness

Manchester City left Old Trafford with no points after a late collapse from the Premier League Champions which saw Marcus Rashford continue his fine form with a winning goal.

After a dull first half with little chances for either side Manchester City seemed to be in control after the interval with Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings and he picked out a perfect cross for substitute Jack Grealish to nod in.

Manchester United looked like they hadn’t came out for the second half as they were slow to second balls and losing duels but against the run of play Bruno Fernandes slotted the ball past Ederson but it was given as offside due to the ball being played through to Rashford who made a movement towards the ball whilst also shielding it.

IMAGO / PA Images

However the referee controversially overturned the decision without going to the VAR screen and gave the goal to erupt Old Trafford with joy.

City were furious and rightly so as the linesman had initially given the decision but they didn’t react well to the goal given as four minutes later Erik Ten Haag’s side were in front after Alejandro Garnacho played the ball across the six-yard box for a tap-in.

Pep Guardiola’s team looked shell shocked and they couldn’t create another opportunity for a late equaliser giving Arsenal the incentive tomorrow in their North London derby as they can now go eight points clear with a win against Spurs.

