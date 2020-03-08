City Xtra
PHIL FODEN STARTS! - Manchester United vs Manchester City (Team News)

harryasiddall

Manchester City make the short trip across town to face local rivals Manchester United for the fourth time this season. The Blues have an impeccable recent record at Old Trafford; however United have won two of the last three meetings between the sides.

Here's how the Blues line-up this afternoon...

In goal, after two games warming the bench, Ederson replaces Claudio Bravo in goal. Joao Cancelo keeps his place at right-back. Fernandinho is partnered with Nicolas Otamendi in centre-back; and Oleksandr Zinchenko completes the back four at left-back.

Rodri has the important job of containing the resurgent Manchester United midfield, starring Bruno Fernandes. In front of the Spaniard, Phil Foden starts the first Premier League Manchester Derby of his young career; with Ilkay Gundogan next to him.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The front three begins with Raheem Sterling, desperate for his first goal against todays opposition, on the left. Bernardo Silva will looking to cut-in and cause problems from the right; and Sergio Agüero is the man tasked with being in the right place, at the right time. 

