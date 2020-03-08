Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City fell to a toothless defeat at Old Trafford as their local rivals looked better in every department. Anthony Martial and Scott Mctominay's goals were enough to see off Pep Guardiola's side, who suffered from a puzzling setup and lack of threat going forward. Here's how we rated the players...

Player Ratings:

Ederson- 2

Should have done far better for Martial's opening goal. Later, he very nearly gifted Martial a second with a bad mistake, before capping off his embarrassing display by passing right to McTominay for 2.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Joao Cancelo- 4

Looked out of his depth defensively. Needs more time to truly understand how he needs to change his game to thrive in England compared to in Italy.

Nicolas Otamendi- 4

Not at his best at all. Hardly surprising considering it's a well-known fact that Otamendi can't defend against pace. May have been included in the line-up in anticipation of Ighalo's presence, but instead struggled against James and Martial.

Fernandinho- 6

Did pretty much the best he could in a rogue's gallery of awful defensive displays. Wish he could have played alongside Aymeric Laporte more often in what will probably be his last big season for us- they would have proved a formidable pair.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Oleksandr Zinchenko- 3

Rusty as anything against a dangerous, quick attack. Not sure why Mendy seems to be starting the games best suited to Zinchenko and Zinchenko is left to deal with the players best suited to Mendy. Cost us possession too many times.

Rodri- 5

Arguably the least of our problems today... it felt like watching Sergio Busquets on a botched loan at Malaga. It's pretty obvious that Rodri at #6 in as many games as possible is our best option going forward.

Ilkay Gundogan- 5

Not even frustrated anymore when Gundogan gives us an ineffectual attacking performance, because we all know he's not a #8. Why Pep thought starting him next to Foden was in any way a good idea is utterly beyond my understanding.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Phil Foden- 6

Our best player today, all things considered. Didn't shy away, asked for the ball, took shots on when he realised nobody else would. Feel bad for him because he rarely gets to share the pitch with De Bruyne even though the plan seems to be for them to play together next season.

Bernardo Silva- 4

Real Madrid level in midfield, Watford level on the wing. At least, this season he has been. Not his fault at all- Pep shouldn't persist with Bernardo in a position where he's clearly not very impactful.

Raheem Sterling- 3

Just offered nothing again, except for a couple of moments when he botched really decent chances. Something is deeply wrong with Sterling's football at the moment - he is in by far the worst form he's ever been in for us, and it needs to end soon if we're going to challenge in the Champions League.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sergio Agüero- 5

Wasn't awful, just saw very limited service in his time on the pitch. We have to hope that the injury that saw him forced off isn't serious.

Substituties:

Riyad Mahrez- 6

Why is this man not starting? He came on, looked sharp, played positively, offered quality and seemed to actually want the win. It's a joke that Bernardo and Sterling are ahead of Mahrez in the pecking order.

Gabriel Jesus- 6

Like Mahrez, was a big improvement on what came before him. Pep: please start your in-form players. Please.

(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Benjamin Mendy- N/A

No real time to mark

