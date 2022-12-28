Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United

Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half.

The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s side were frustrated in the first half of the contest with Leeds United doing well enough to shut down any avenues to goal from City.

However when they thought they had done enough a swashbuckling move from City ended up with Rodri poking the ball into the back of the net following in on Riyad Mahrez’s initial effort.

IMAGO / PA Images

After a couple of missed chances in the first half Erling Haaland wasn’t willing to wait around too much longer as ten minutes after the interval he got on the scoresheet yet again thanks to Jack Grealish giving him a tap-in.

Then the pair linked up again down the left hand side as the former Aston Villa man put it on a plate for the man who was back in his hometown.

He could and probably should have got another hat-trick but he got the ball stuck under his feet as he went through on goal with Meslier able to hold on to what was a poor finish.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jesse Marsch’s side ended up getting a goal back from a corner with Pascal Struijk’s header but it ended up only being a consolation as City were more than comfortable holding on for the three points.

A late Christmas present for the City fans with Everton up next on the weekend.