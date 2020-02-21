It's approaching the crunch time in Manchester City's season; and the first of some tough upcoming fixtures is Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The Blues are fresh from a comfortable 2-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday night, and with Real Madrid looming, Guardiola will want to keep the momentum going.

Here's all the highlights from the boss as he faced the media before the weekend's clash...

Guardiola on the UEFA ban

Surprise, Surprise; the first thing Pep Guardiola was questioned on was the recent announcement of a two-year Champions League ban from UEFA. When asked if there were any updates on the situation, he simply replied:

"No."



"We cannot change what people think. I know how hard we work. I am so proud of how hard we've worked. No one helped us outside, we did it day by day, game by game. This is not finished, not over, we appeal as a club and we see what happens."

Injury update

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane "are all okay, not 100% all of them, but okay."

Sterling is "at the last stage". Leroy Sané "is good as well but needs a little more time after six months out".



A welcome boost indeed!

Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid?

In an interview released this morning by Spanish outlet AS, Raheem Sterling spoke of his desire to one day, possibly play for Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola was asked for his opinions on the winger's comments and the commitment of his players:

"The players [Sterling] are free to talk about what they believe."



"I am completely sure about the commitment of our players. They have shown it for many, many years. No one knows what will happen, but right now the commitment for the last three months, every single game, I don't have any doubts."

Guardiola on Leicester

This weekend, we make the trip to the King Power to take on Leicester City. With the Foxes only four points behind the Blues, Pep Guardiola recognises their obvious ability:

"I said before the home game, how impressed I am. They have incredible organisation, good scouting, they know what they have to do.

It’s nice to see teams play like this. It’s good for English football to have managers like this."

One player who particularly impresses the manager is Jamie Vardy:

"He one of the best I’ve ever seen."



