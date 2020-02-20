Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 West Ham United (Premier League)

Guardiola’s men recorded a ninth consecutive victory over the West Ham United as City eased to a 2-0 victory in Manchester. Goals from Rodri just before half-time, and Kevin De Bruyne just after the break, capped what turned out to be a comfortable performance.

Here’s how we rated the players’ performances…

Ederson – 7

The Brazilian had very little to do against a West Ham side who rarely entered City’s half.

Benjamin Mendy – 7.5

The Frenchman saw a lot of the ball and spent most of the game on the offensive, where his crosses were rather hit-and-miss. Mendy tracked back well and improved as the game progressed.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Aymeric Laporte – 7.5

His first game at The Etihad since August, Laporte looked solid but was substituted early in the second half with some important upcoming fixtures in mind.

Nicolás Otamendi – 8

Otamendi had a very strong performance defensively and did especially well aerially against Michail Antonio. The Argentine looked far better with Laporte beside him as opposed to Fernandinho or Stones.

Kyle Walker – 7.5

The Englishman had a solid performance. Walker was good in possession and great going forward whilst his effort and drive were commendable.

Rodri – 8

Dictated the play well from the centre of the park and his passing was generally good, although could’ve been better. Rodri broke the deadlock with a great flicked header to secure his first goal at the Etihad.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

David Silva (C) – 8

Pinpoint, lethal passing in the final third made him easily the best player in the first half, however, his influence visibly decreased as the game progressed. Silva worryingly left the pitch clutching his hamstring, hopefully, he’ll be fit for next week’s the trip to Madrid.

Kevin De Bruyne – 9.5 (MOTM)

De Bruyne fought for everything. His passing was typically great, and he put in a standard world-class performance. The Belgian provided the assist for Rodri’s opener before scoring himself in the second half.

(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva – 8

Tore Arthur Masuaku to pieces for much of the game as Bernardo put in a great performance. Linked up well with Walker and De Bruyne and provided an assist for the latter. The midfielder looks to finding great form just at the right time with Sterling on the sidelines.

Sergio Aguero – 6.5

Bizarrely denied a stonewall penalty after being manhandled by Ogbonna. Often outnumbered and hindered by West Ham’s low block, his link-up play was good but wasn’t afforded a concrete opportunity in front of goal.

Gabriel Jesus – 6

Movement and work-rate were great, but the Brazilian fluffed his lines several times to give City an early lead. Should’ve scored.

(Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Substitutes:

John Stones (on for Aymeric Laporte 65’) – 6.5

Good to see him back, looked more comfortable and confident than in recent months.

Ilkay Gundogan (on for Kevin De Bruyne 70’) – N/A

Had no time to impact the game.

Phil Foden (on for David Silva 85’) – N/A

Had no time to impact the game. Should’ve been brought on earlier.

Unused Substitutes:

Bravo, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Mahrez.

