Manchester City Salvage A Point After Two Goal Setback

Manchester City came from two goals behind to secure a point against Newcastle United today in a thrilling game at St James' Park.

The result sees City fall to second place in the Premier League table, with Arsenal now being the only club in the league to maintain a 100% winning record. However, The Cityzens will be happy to have retained their unbeaten status considering they were trailing 3-1 at one section of the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

City started the game very brightly and it looked like it was going to be plain sailing for the Manchester natives when Ilkay Gundogan put them ahead after just five minutes. Newcastle looked terrible defensively as Silva found Gundogan unmarked in the box and the German had enough time and space to control the ball before volleying it beyond Nick Pope.

The Sky Blues should have then doubled their lead and potentially finished the game off just ten minutes later when Phil Foden opted to shoot from a wide angle instead of squaring the ball to Haaland, who looked to be free in the box.

Newcastle then broke after Pope saved Foden's effort and almost made City pay instantaneously. The home side worked the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin who evaded Kyle Walker before squaring the ball to Almiron who fired over from around eight yards out in what was a massive let-off for The Cityzens.

From this point it was the hosts who began to dominate the game, creating several chances. It was clear Saint-Maximin had the beating of Walker and the Frenchman went close to scoring himself in the 23rd minute after he skinned the 32-year-old and fired a shot towards goal that forced a good save from Ederson in the City goal.

The Magpies continued to pile pressure on the away side and their persistence paid off just five minutes later when Almiron levelled the scoreline. Saint-Maximin proved to be Newcastle's attacking outlet once again as he curled in a sumptuous cross which was bundled in off the Paraguayan's thigh and beyond Ederson in the City goal.

Almiron almost got himself another goal when he found himself away from The Cityzens' defence, the Paraguay man rounded the onrushing Ederson who had ventured a long way from his goal but was unable to add another goal to his tally due to some great defending from Joao Cancelo.

But this would only prove to be a momentary respite for City as Newcastle would take the lead just three minutes later through Wilson. The goal came thanks to some more brilliant work from Saint-Maximin down the Sky Blues' right-hand side, the French winger beat Walker once again and drove inside before playing a great ball into the striker's path, whose first touch took him beyond John Stones before he fired a fantastic shot beyond Ederson with the outside of his foot.

Judging by how frantic and end-to-end the first half was, it looked like we could have a potentially classic game of football on our hands if the second 45 was to be anything similar.

And similar it was, with Haaland hitting the post just six minutes after the restart. The Norwegian did incredibly well to get away from his man before curling a shot towards goal that Nick Pope somehow managed to push onto the post with a fingertip save.

However, despite the early pressure, it was City who conceded the next goal after Kieran Trippier smashed in a delightful free-kick in the 54th minute. Saint-Maximin deserves credit once again as he won the set piece after being tripped by Stones but the free-kick itself by Trippier was wondrous- the left-back absolutely rifled the ball into the top left corner leaving Ederson with no chance of making a save.

This goal looked to have ignited a fire within The Cityzens as they were quick to respond through Haaland in the 60th minute. City took a short corner and gave the ball to De Bruyne who fired a cross to the back post that was met by Rodri who flashed the ball across the face of goal where the Norwegian was waiting to volley home.

And it was Haaland who was close to levelling the scores for City just two minutes later as he found himself clean through on goal courtesy of a De Bruyne through ball, but Pope superbly closed the angle and the striker was unable to curl the ball around the keeper.

The Cityzens looked like a team possessed by this point and would score just a minute after Pope made that brilliant save. De Bruyne played an ingenious pass that completely cut open the Newcastle defence and found Silva free in the box who took a touch before sliding the ball beyond the onrushing Pope.

There was then a period of relative calm by this game's standard until the 73rd minute when Kieran Trippier was shown a straight red card before his punishment was downgraded to a yellow, following VAR intervention. The England fullback slashed down a breaking De Bruyne and his challenge looked to be high and dangerous but referee Jarred Gillett decided it was only deserving of a yellow once he was advised to review the footage on the pitchside screen.

City then almost took the lead in the 77th minute when a Gundogan cross broke to Haaland who was a few yards away from goal but the Norway striker blazed his shot over the bar when he should have at least been hitting the target.

The visitors would continue to push for a goal but ultimately could not do enough to beat Pope in the Newcastle goal, who put in a great performance over the 90 minutes.

Ultimately a point is probably a fair reflection of the game as City looked particularly poor in the first-half and Newcastle created enough chances to have scored more. The Sky Blues did put in a much more respectable second-half performance, however, and would most likely have won the game if not for a brilliant Nick Pope performance.

The Cityzens will be disappointed to have not secured all three points but have to be relieved to have kept their unbeaten start to the season intact after such a poor showing in the first half.

