Manchester City Predicted XI vs Newcastle United

Manchester City look to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season as they travel up North to play Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in their third league game of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side have started in immense fashion brushing aside West Ham United at the London Stadium 2-0 which was a ground they dropped points at last season and then they beat Bournemouth 4-0 in their first home game of the season.

They will be hoping for a similar performance and result against Newcastle.

City eased to a 4-0 win in this fixture last season IMAGO / Sportimage

Formation: 4-3-3:

GK- Ederson

Two games two clean sheets. Has been Guardiola's number one for a number of season and there is no hint of that changing anytime soon even with the arrival of Stephen Ortega.

RB- Kyle Walker

Just like Ederson he has been Guardiola's go too for right-back for many years and it doesn't look set to change. He played a excellent ball to start the attack which opened the scoring against Bournemouth. Will have the pace to cope with Alan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

RCB- Ruben Dias

Started the season well alongside Nathan Ake would be a surprise to see the pair split up. City's best centre half.

LCB- Nathan Ake

After nearly leaving to re-join Chelsea he has been trusted to start the season when it was assumed that John Stones would step in for the injured Aymeric Laporte. Has impressed so should be no reason for him to not start. Whoever doesn't start should start against Barcelona in the midweek friendly.

The 27-year-old was open to a return to Chelsea according to reports IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

LB- Joao Cancelo

Made the fourth goal happen last weekend with his attacking threat. Has Sergio Gomez to compete with now but Gomez will likely be his understudy for the season.

CDM- Rodri

Barely ever puts a foot wrong for City so he strolls into the starting eleven. Kalvin Phillips is back available but there should be no need to rush him back.

RCM- Kevin De Bruyne

Easily City's best player against Bournemouth with his beautiful outside the foot goal and his precise pass to set up Phil Foden. Will be the key to unlocking the opposition yet again.

Has been City's standout player for years now IMAGO / Colorsport

LCM- Ilkay Gundogan

The new club captain started the season in place of Bernardo Silva amid the transfer rumours surrounding him and has shone in the role. Scored emphatically last weekend to open the scoring and would be harsh if he is dropped but not a surprise given Guardiola's habit of rotating.

RW- Riyad Mahrez

Should retain his place in the side after playing 90 minutes last week. A constant threat and is City's only senior right winger.

ST- Erling Haaland

Struggled to get involved last week with only eight touches against Bournemouth but one was an assist. If Newcastle play in a progressive way like they have under Eddie Howe there should be more space for him to operate in like against West Ham.

Haaland will be hoping to start almost every game this season IMAGO / PA Images

LW- Jack Grealish

Dropped to the bench last week but only stayed there for 45 minutes after Foden struggled to get involved too much even though he did score a scruffy goal and get the assist for De Bruyne. Will likely rotate with him throughout the campaign.

