Manchester City predicted XI vs West Ham

Manchester City open up their Premier League title defence away to West Ham United on Sunday after losing the Community Shield 3-1 to title rivals Liverpool last weekend.

New arrivals Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland will all be vying to make their Premier League debuts for their new side so here is a prediction on what starting eleven Pep Guardiola will go for.

Manchester City struggled at West Ham last season drawing 2-2 IMAGO / Colorsport

Predicted XI: 4-3-3

GK-Ederson

Ederson has been Pep Guardiola's number one at the club since he joined back in 2017 to replace Claudio Bravo. He started in the Community Shield and should continue to be the number one during this campaign even though Stephen Ortega was signed from Arminia Bielefeld.

RB-Kyle Walker

Walker also joined Manchester City at the same time as Ederson and has been a key member of the squad ever since. One of the quickest players in the league Walker is Guardiola's first choice right-back and looks set to have that position nailed down throughput this season unless a back-up left-back is signed meaning Joao Cancelo can compete with Walker for the spot.

RCB- John Stones

Ever since his big money move from Everton back in 2016 Stones has been in and out of the team. He partnered up with Ruben Dias in the Portuguese's first season at the club to make a very effective backline however last season he lost his place to Aymeric Laporte. Laporte will be missing for the first month of the season and Nathan Ake nearly left a few weeks ago so it Stones could get the chance to reignite that defensive partnership.

Stones embracing Dias IMAGO / PA Images

L CB- Ruben Dias

Dias will likely be captain going into the new season after the departure of Fernandinho so he will be one of the first names on the team sheet like he has been for the past two seasons.

LB- Joao Cancelo

Last season Cancelo developed his game significantly under Guardiola and showed himself to be one of the best full-backs in the league. He is the only senior left-back at City so he should have the position nailed down

CDM- Rodri

Arguably Manchester City's player of the season last campaign Rodri now has new competition for his defensive midfield role due to the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United however he should start the season as one of the first names on the team sheet.

RCM- Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgium's form at the back end of last season carried Manchester City to another Premier League title with De Bruyne being compared to some of the Premier League greats due to a great season yet again. He is sure to be City's main man yet again.

Kevin De Bruyne scored four against Wolves at the back end of last season IMAGO / PA Images

LCM- Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Silva but he was one of the main figures and has been throughout Guardiola's reign however so has Ilkay Gundogan. So it is in between him and the German for the last place in midfield but due to David Moyes' low-block style with West Ham Silva could be vital to break down the backline.

RW- Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez signed a new contract during this summer and is Manchester City's only recognised right winger so he should be starting. Phil Foden can play there however he is more accustomed to the left flank.

ST- Erling Haaland

The big Norwegian striker is City's new main man and after he started from the beginning against Liverpool so it looks like the same will happen in the opening weekend. He missed a sitter in the Community Shield so he will be looking to get off the mark as quickly as possible against The Hammers.

Haaland failing to convert a cross in the Community Shield IMAGO / PA Images

LW- Jack Grealish

It is set to be a big season for the £100 million signing from Aston Villa as it normally is for every Guardiola signing. He has already linked up well with Haaland in pre-season so the pair will be looking to develop their understanding. It does leave Foden on the bench but he will be a key option off the bench as well as new man Julian Alvarez who scored City's goal in the Community Shield.

Read More Manchester City Coverage