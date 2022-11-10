Manchester City Progress In The Carabao Cup After Stefan Ortega Masterclass

Manchester City managed to get into the hat for the next round of the Carabao Cup as they defeated rivals Chelsea in the third round 2-0 at The Etihad Stadium.

Goals came from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez in the second half with the game being an open encounter with last season's beaten finalists going out at the first hurdle.

Pep Guardiola went with a strong team yet he still made changes from their weekend victory against Fulahm with Stefan Ortega, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, Sergio Gomez, Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez all coming into the side.

Erling Haaland started on the bench and did not come on with Pep Guardiola saving him for Brentford.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The first half was an even encounter with Christian Pulisic having the first major chance of the game but his shot was tame and straight at Ortega.

Chelsea were on the front foot as Pulisic had another effort saved by Ortega who this time had to dive to his left and parry the ball away.

Alvarez had City's best chance of the first half but he prodded the ball wide of the post and with a few minutes to go before the interval youngster Lewis Hall had the best opening of the game but after showing some great composure to beat Rico Lewis he couldn't place the ball past City's second choice goalkeeper.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Only seven minutes after the half-time the Premier League Champions took the lead with Mahrez's free-kick strike going over the wall and into the back of the net.

Then shortly after the second goal came as Alvarez found Mahrez with a lovely pass and his shot was saved by Mendy but Alvarez followed in for a tap-in to all but ensure the victory for City.

The Ortega show carried on though after the second goal as he made a stunning save again to deny Hall with an outstretched arm.

City, who went out to West Ham in this competition last season, will find out who they come up against in the fourth round after the Manchester United Aston Villa game.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: