Ask The Opposition - Real Madrid vs Manchester City (w/ RealMadridInfo)

Danny Lardner

Manchester City travel to Real Madrid in an exciting Champions League last-16 tie, which will see Pep Guardiola’s men push for what will probably be their last opportunity to win the elusive trophy until 2023. Recent news of City’s ban from the Champions League gives this fixture a little more substance, and means that tonight’s game is one of the biggest City will play this season.

Ahead of the match we caught up with 'Real Madrid Info' to get their take on the game…

-----

Real Madrid’s form has been a little bit worrying recently, with a big week coming up. Do you think this will impact the game?

It's true that Real Madrid's recent form has been disappointing but Zidane is known for the big games and he will make sure the recent poor run doesn't impact the team when it comes to must-win games. I am sure he has prepared well to face Manchester City and the team will put in a strong fight to leave with a win.

A lot of chances have gone begging for Real Madrid recently, is it possible the team is still missing Cristiano Ronaldo?

A team will always miss a player who consistently scores 40 plus goals every season and that has been the case at Real Madrid too. Benzema has done well but it hasn't been enough and with Jovic yet to settle, the goals have dried down lately.

Karim Benzema will probably play a big role over the two fixtures. How important is he for Real Madrid?

Karim has been an important player for us this season - he's top scorer and very important in Zinedine Zidane's plans for the club. In Champions league, he tends to perform well irrespective of league form, so it will be interesting to see how he fares against Manchester City.

fbl-eur-c1-real-madrid-training

What are your thoughts on Eden Hazard’s first season in Spain? Will his absence from the tie be significant?

Eden Hazard had a slow start after he joined Real Madrid and there were a lot of expectations from him. His injury came at the wrong time, where he had just started hitting form. A player of Hazard's quality will always be missed and could prove to be significant against Manchester City.

Have your thoughts on the tie been affected by the news of Manchester City’s Champions League ban? Do you think this will affect the game?

Manchester City's ban was shocking as no one was really expecting that to happen but I don't think that will effect their performances - it will in fact motivate them to leave on a high note by winning the Champions League.

If one thing Pep Guardiola is good at, it's motivating his players. With nothing to lose and the league out of reach, Manchester City will be fearless.

Finally, what are your predictions for the game and the tie overall?

Expecting a tight game with the midfield being the main battle area, as both teams are blessed with a lot of technical qualities in that positions. Real Madrid's defence has been very reliable lately and that could prove to be significant for them, meanwhile City has been struggling defensively for a while.

The result could go either way but I believe Real Madrid will come out as winners with an aggregate score of 3-2, with first leg being 1-0 for the Spanish club.

manchester-city-press-conference

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

You can follow our guests here: @RMadridInfo

