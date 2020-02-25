"We have an opportunity" - Pep Guardiola & David Silva Press Conference Highlights (vs Real Madrid)

It's here. It's the big one. Manchester City travel to the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow night, to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League the first-leg of the Round of 16 tie. Pep Guardiola will desperately want a positive result to bring back to Manchester in a few weeks time.

Here's what the boss and David Silva had to say when they faced the media before this one...

Defining Real Madrid games

Pep Guardiola was joined by David Silva for Tuesday night's pre-match press conference, and the first question was how important winning the clash is to the team:

"Very important. I want to win this competition and we didn’t win it. It’s an important game.

It’s going to be important. We want to win the Champions League. Every game is extremely important.



"Normal. Champions League draw is always difficult. It was normal."

He was also asked which Real Madrid player he'd take at City:

"Sergio [Ramos] - I’ve known him a long time, he’s a leader and would be good for us."

UEFA ban to spur City on?

David Silva was asked if the recently announced two-year Champions League ban would spur the team on to perform for the remainder of the competition:

"We will keep focused on playing and leave the club to work on it. It's nothing to do with us.



Raheem Sterling FIT

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Raheem Sterling is fit and ready to play in tomorrows tie; just 15 days after suffering a hamstring injury away at Tottenham Hotspur.

He also added that with the wingers incredible athleticism and recovery time, he could've played a part against Leicester and West Ham; but doctors told him not to take a risk.

The last chance for some player to win the Champions League?

Pep Guardiola was asked, with the looming Champions League ban, whether this would be the last chance for a few players to win the Champions League.

"These players will have many opportunities to win the Champions League. We play a big team. We know the challenge. It’s not the last one. You never know what’s going to happen. We have an opportunity. We try to be ourselves”

"It's not a special motivation. The desire to win has to be there or it’s impossible but it’s just another game. That’s all."



Once again, a question about the clubs' image being tarnished by the ban was posed to the manager:

"We were under suspicion for a long time. We have the right to appeal and I trust the people of the club."

"They showed me the arguments and the proof. We are going to appeal and we are optimistic.

We deserve to be in the Champions League. If it doesn’t happen, we have to accept it with the people who want to stay. I trust the club..."

Guardiola on the 'luck' of the Champions League

Manchester City, I think it's fair to say, have been quite unlucky in recent Champions League games. And Pep was asked whether you need that little bit of luck to win the Champions League.

"You need to play good - that’s the first. We have to be strong, have quality and need to have luck. At this stage, it’s important but we cannot control that. We can control what we can control and we will see..."

"This competition, last season, against Liverpool, there are decisions. You have to overcome. You need incredible concentration in our game and game plan plus try to be a little lucky. I don’t like to win with the wrong decisions..."

"The VAR, the referees - it’s part of the game. We cannot control it."

Pep Guardiola on Thomas Müller's interview

Thomas Müller, Pep Guardiola's former player at Bayern Munich, released an interview where he criticised the managers overthinking in big games. Guardiola responded to these comments today:

"It’s information to me. I haven’t played against Madrid for five years. Sometimes I give too much. Thomas [Muller] and the other players can’t say I didn’t prepare them for a game...



At Barcelona, Munich or City. Even in the games we lose. As a player, the more information I had, the better I was to face them. It gave me confidence. Maybe he’s right. I always try to make them confident.”



