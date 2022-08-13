Manchester City Run Riot Against Newly Promoted Bournemouth To Make It Two Wins Out Of Two

Manchester City welcomed Scott Parker’s Bournemouth knowing they were the overwhelming favourites for the game and they were for good reason as they battered the visitors.

The four goals came from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and an own goal from Jefferson Lerma as City breezed to an easy three points in their first home game of the season.

De Bruyne was the star of the show IMAGO / Action Plus

Unfortunately for Bournemouth the Premier League Champions came out of the traps quickly and inside the first ten minute they could have been three nil up.

They bombarded Bournemouth with two early corners with Nathan Ale heading just wide in the first couple of minutes from a Foden delivery then soon after Rodri headed over after a De Bruyne cross.

Jack Stacey hacked Riyad Mahrez down and found himself in the book after five minutes whilst giving away a free-kick in a dangerous area.

Mahrez, who started in place of Jack Grealish, stood over the ball from a tight angle and his strike at goal had to be parried wide by Mark Travers.

A few minutes later Travers was called into action again and he made a superb stop spreading himself denying Foden after De Bruyne found him with an exquisite pass to split the Bournemouth backline.

Foden had Haaland to the right of him for a tap-in but he ignored him which did not please the Norwegian international at all.

It didn’t matter though as ten minutes later City eventually broke the deadlock after their early onslaught and it was last season’s hero Gundogan.

Kyle Walker played a pass into the German international who found himself with space in between the midfield and the defence.

He passed it into Haaland who held the ball up before just about returning it back to Gundogan who found himself through on goal and he emphatically finished into the bottom right corner.

Gundogan won City the title with two goals on the last day of last season IMAGO / News Images

The first goal looked like it would be the catalyst for the floodgates to open but it wasn’t until the 31st minute before City doubled their lead.

Bournemouth had committed too many players forward and lost the ball presenting it to Foden who quickly passed it on to De Bruyne.

The Belgium ran at the Bournemouth backline jinking his body teasing them before he unleashed a delicately placed effort with the outside of his foot.

It was a beautiful strike which easily beat Travers before finding the bottom left corner.

De Bruyne at his best.

He was involved yet again for the third goal as he slipped Foden in-behind and his scruffy finish went through Travers who would have been disappointed with himself.

The game was effectively over after 37 minutes meaning City could take their foot off the gas.

Foden managed to score his first goal of the season IMAGO / News Images

They didn’t start the second half as quickly as the first with Gundogan’s strike on the hour mark being the only effort with any threat.

Mahrez pulled it back to him after some ludicrously good dribbling, but Gundogan could not wrap his foot around the ball enough to get it inside the post.

A minute later Mahrez tried his luck from far out cutting onto his left foot but Travers, who was as busy as he’s ever been, was up to the task as he parried it strongly out.

On the 74th minute Haaland nearly had his moment after substitute Jack Grealish found him in the box with acres of space, but he scuffed his shot well wide confirming that it was not his day in front of goal.

Guardiola’s side did eventually get their fourth goal and it was an own goal from Jefferson Lerma after he inadvertently turned a drilled cross from Joao Cancelo into his own net.

Haaland only got an assist after his brace last weekend IMAGO / PA Images

A simple day out the office for Manchester City making it six goals and six points to start of the new Premier League campaign.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker (Lewis), Dias (Stones 64), Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan (Silva 65), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland (Alvarez 74), Foden (Grealish 46)

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Mepham, Lerma, Kelly, Smith, Pearson, Cook (Billing 64), Stacey, Tavernier (Sensei 80), Christie (Stanislas 63), Moore (Lowe 90)

Read More Manchester City Coverage