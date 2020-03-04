City Xtra
The Big Match Preview: Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Danny Lardner

Manchester City's FA Cup 5th round tie see's them travel to South Yorkshire, where Gary Monk's Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for a giant-killing performance against Pep Guardiola's side.

City are aiming to make the quarter finals of the FA Cup; just three days after successfully defending the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa.

-----

Form Guide:

Sheffield Wednesday's league form has dipped in recent weeks, having won only twice in their last eight games; and three times in the last 13. In addition, the Owls have conceded three times in in three of their last four matches.

Their previous FA Cup ties have seen them defeat QPR in the fourth round and Premier League opposition Brighton in the third round.

sheffield-wednesday-v-derby-county-sky-bet-championship
(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Xtra Tactics:

Garry Monk has deployed his players in numerous formations this season; but recently has opted to use a 4-4-2 with two defensive-minded midfielders - Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee being the two midfield men in Wednesday's last two games.

Fernando Forestieri and either Steven Fletcher or Connor Wickham have started up front, with Kadeem Harris and Jacob Murphy offering the width. Monk's XI may well be set up to utilise a deep block with an aim to counter attack against Guardiola's side.

sheffield-wednesday-v-reading-sky-bet-championship
(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Head to Head:

The two sides' head-to-head record massively favours City, with Wednesday winless in the previous 11 games. You have to go back 26 years to the Sheffield club's last victory, a 3-1 win over Brian Horton's City side in the second ever Premier League season.

The last meeting between the two sides also came in the FA Cup - a 2-1 win for City through a 91st minute winner from James Milner. The same season saw a 7-0 win for City in the League Cup.

manchester-city-v-sheffield-wednesday-fa-cup-third-round
(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Match Officials:

Michael Oliver will referee the game, supported by assistants Adam Nunn and Stuart Burt. The fourth official on the Hillsborough touchline will be Peter Bankes.

VAR will not be available for the fixture, as Hillsborough doesn't host Premier League football.

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-liverpool

-----

