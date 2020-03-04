Manchester City are preparing for their third cup game in a row as they take on Sheffield Wednesday, this time in the FA Cup. City have been on a roll since coming back early from the winter break and will look to carry that momentum into this competition.

So far City have put four goals past both Port Vale and Fulham to get to the fifth round; and they go into this match as the obvious favourites despite the expected squad rotation.

Team News

In the pre-match press conference Pep Guardiola confirmed that Leroy Sané is still not available for selection as his recovery process is still ongoing. Better news came in that Sergio Agüero is fit despite picking up a knock in the Carabao Cup final.

Aymeric Laporte is highly unlikely to feature after being substituted early against Real Madrid last week.

Predicted XI:

After keeping out a late chance in the Carabao Cup final, Pep Guardiola has already confirmed Claudio Bravo will start in goal. In front of him, I think we’ll see Eric Garcia return, while John Stones will maintain his place in the side. Stones desperately needs to rebuild his confidence with game-time, especially with Laporte’s latest injury set-back. At full-back, Joao Cancelo is overdue an appearance after missing the last four games in a row; and Oleksandr Zinchenko seems likely to start again, leaving Mendy fresh for the upcoming Manchester derby.

I’d expect Ilkay Gundogan to anchor Manchester City’s midfield; with the combination of youth and experience in the form of Phil Foden and David Silva alongside him. Foden put in a man of the match performance on the right-side of City’s attack over the weekend, so I think he’ll share this responsibility with Riyad Mahrez here, with either man taking turns overlapping and cutting inside.

Up front, it looks like Gabriel Jesus’ turn to take the attacking reigns, being supported to his left by Bernardo Silva to complete a very attack-heavy 4-3-3 formation.

Substitutes:

Unless Pep has given Ederson the day off, I’d expect to see him as the back-up 'keeper on the bench. Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker and Rodrigo should be all the defensive cover City need, with Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Sergio Agüero on-hand for alternative firepower up-front.

