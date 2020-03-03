City Xtra
"The league is done" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Sheffield Wednesday)

harryasiddall

With Carabao Cup in hand, Manchester City travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup. Once again, two wins in this competition would book another day at Wembley for the semi-finals. Garry Monk's side are the first of those sides that Pep Guardiola will look to get past. 

Here's what he had to say when he faced the media before this one...

-----

Guardiola on Phil Foden

Sunday's Man of the Match Phil Foden was showered with praise following his superb performance in the Carabao Cup final. And Pep was asked about the youngster, and his plans for him in the future:

"I want the best for him, the best. He will get what he deserves in good and bad moments. He just works and it always pays off. At 19 you have a lot to improve but with this behaviour he can do whatever he wants."

aston-villa-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-final (2)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

-----

Carabao Cup 3Peat

The 2-1 win over Aston Villa gave Manchester City their third consecutive Carabao Cup; but Pep Guardiola feels they're all ready to go again on Wednesday:

"When they win a trophy, they take a shower and think about the next one. It’s nice what we have done in the last three years but tomorrow we have another final. Away in the FA Cup is always difficult for how important this competition is.

But we can go through to the quarter-finals and that is what we have to do. We have to be focused on that." 

"They trained really well today. They were focused and are ready for tomorrow. I like that."

aston-villa-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-final (3)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

-----

Two competitions still up for grabs 

With the Carabao Cup in the bank, and Pep Guardiola confirming "The league is deserved and done.", the FA Cup and Champions League are City's final chances of silverware for the season. 

"In other competitions, we have won two this season and now we have the cup and the Premier League because we have to improve to finish second and get the most points as possible and then there are two competitions." 

manchester-city-v-fulham-fc-fa-cup-fourth-round
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

-----

Injury Update

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Agüero IS fit for tomorrows game after picking up a knock late into Sundays final. Leroy Sané however, is not, as he continues his steady progress back to full fitness after the ACL injury suffered in August. 

"No, Leroy is not ready. Six months out - it’s a process. You feel good but confidence - he’s doing the normal steps to come back." 

He also confirmed Claudio Bravo will start in goal tomorrow night.

fbl-eng-lcup-aston-villa-man-city (5)
(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

City entering their best form?

With an impressive return from the winter break, the manager was asked was the recent form his sides best so far this season:

"No. They were tough games - after 12 days off we didn’t know how we would react. The game against West Ham was really good but we have had three really tough away games and now another one.

Tomorrow we finish this process but after that four days later we have United. It has been suggested we will play Arsenal between United and Burnley and after Madrid so it doesn’t stop." 

aston-villa-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-final (4)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

-----

