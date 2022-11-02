Manchester City Stage Second Half Comeback In Sevilla Victory

A second-string Manchester City side ran out 3-1 winners against Sevilla in their final game of the Champions League group stage.

Youngsters Rico Lewis and Cole Palmer were both named in the starting eleven, while backup keeper Stefan Ortega was also handed his second start of the season.

While it wasn't hugely important for the home team to win the game, as they'd already qualified for the knockout stages, Pep Guardiola will have been pleased with the resolve his team showed in coming from behind to win the game.

The Sky Blues went into half-time 1-0 down after Rafa Mir's opener, but the hosts responded well in the second half with goals from Lewis, Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez.

City, as usual, dominated possession in the first half but failed to create any huge chances- registering just one shot on target.

The Sky Blues' best chance of the half came in the 28th minute when Ilkay Gundogan found space in the box but the midfielder could only drill his effort into the side netting.

And the hosts didn't help themselves in a defensive sense either, with some terrible marking allowing Mir to put the La Liga side ahead.

The Spanish striker was left unmarked from a Sevilla corner, allowing him to head the ball home unchallenged.

The Cityzens started the second half in much more positive fashion, creating more meaningful chances and they would level the scoreline just six minutes after the restart.

After some fantastic build-up play, Alvarez slid the ball through to Lewis who smashed a shot beyond Yassine Bounou at the near post- making him the youngest-ever City player to score in the competition.

From this point onwards, the home team started to pile pressure on and began to create more clear-cut chances.

Guardiola's side came close to taking the lead in the 55th minute when Ruben Dias met a corner, but Bounou was just able to tip his headed effort onto the bar.

Kevin De Bruyne was substituted onto the pitch in the 70th minute and the Belgian midfielder would have a near-instant impact.

The 31-year-old picked the ball up in a wide area before playing a sumptuous curling through ball to Alvarez on the opposite flank, splitting the defence entirely. The Argentine striker then did incredibly well to round Bounou before slotting the ball home to give his side the lead in the 73rd minute.

City would then score their third goal of the game in the 81st minute when Alvarez gained his third goal contribution of the game.

The striker did incredibly well to press Jose Carmona deep into the Sevilla half, dispossessing the defender before sliding the ball through to Riyad Mahrez, who rifled his curling effort beyond Bounou.

It was a deserved win for City, who put in a brilliant second-half performance after a fairly slow start to the game.

After topping their group, The Cityzens will now head into the round of 16 as they look to secure their first Champions League title.

