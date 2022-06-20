Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

New Manchester City Striker Julian Alvarez Scores Twice As River Plate Smash Union

Manchester City's new striker Julian Alvarez bagged a brace as River Plate destroyed Union Santa Fe. River Plate ran out 5-1 winners, completely dismantling their opponents.  

Alvarez was signed by City in February but was instantly loaned back to the Argentinian side. The striker is expected to join up with his new teammates upon the expiry of his loan deal, which lasts until the 7th of July. 

Alvarez Argentina 2

The 22-year-old was on fire for River Plate in their destruction of Union De Santa Fe. As stated previously Alvarez scored two but he also assisted a further two goals as well, taking his goal involvements in the game to four. 

Both of Alvarez' goals came due to his fantastic movement, as well as his impressive pace. The 22-year-old twice evaded the defence and once clean through calmly finished beyond Union's keeper. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The strikers latest performance brings his tally of goal contributions to 21 in just 19 games this season. The sky blues will be hoping the Argentinian can carry this form through to August when the Premier League season starts. 

The young striker is highly regarded in his homeland, having scored 18 goals and providing seven assists in just 21 games in last seasons Liga Profesional. A staggering 25 goal involvements in just 21 games. 

Alvarez may have his work cut out in trying to be as successful as City's last Argentinian striker, but at just 22 he looks a force to be reckoned with for years to come. Alvarez and fellow new signing Erling Haaland could dominate the Premier League for years to come. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Pablo Moreno
News

City Football Group Owned Girona Are Back In La Liga For The First Time Since 2019

By Elliot Thompson2 minutes ago
imago1009003356h
News

Report: Manchester City Starlet Cole Palmer In Pep Guardiola's First Team Plans Next Season

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva vs Leicester
Exclusives

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Set To Stay Amid Barcelona Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling in action against Norwich City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Have €25million Bid For Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling Turned Down

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Yet To Start Talks With Manchester City For Raheem Sterling

By Elliot Thompson6 hours ago
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus together.
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Not Planning to Replace Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling

By Joseph Murray7 hours ago
imago0021149336h
News

Former Manchester City Defender Aleksandar Kolarov Retires- Plans 'Other Life' In Football

By Jake Mahon9 hours ago
Sterling vs Club Brugge Home
Transfer Rumours

Report: More Than £35 Million Required For Chelsea To Sign Raheem Sterling

By Jake Mahon10 hours ago