New Manchester City Striker Julian Alvarez Scores Twice As River Plate Smash Union

Manchester City's new striker Julian Alvarez bagged a brace as River Plate destroyed Union Santa Fe. River Plate ran out 5-1 winners, completely dismantling their opponents.

Alvarez was signed by City in February but was instantly loaned back to the Argentinian side. The striker is expected to join up with his new teammates upon the expiry of his loan deal, which lasts until the 7th of July.

IMAGO / Photogamma

The 22-year-old was on fire for River Plate in their destruction of Union De Santa Fe. As stated previously Alvarez scored two but he also assisted a further two goals as well, taking his goal involvements in the game to four.

Both of Alvarez' goals came due to his fantastic movement, as well as his impressive pace. The 22-year-old twice evaded the defence and once clean through calmly finished beyond Union's keeper.

The strikers latest performance brings his tally of goal contributions to 21 in just 19 games this season. The sky blues will be hoping the Argentinian can carry this form through to August when the Premier League season starts.

The young striker is highly regarded in his homeland, having scored 18 goals and providing seven assists in just 21 games in last seasons Liga Profesional. A staggering 25 goal involvements in just 21 games.

Alvarez may have his work cut out in trying to be as successful as City's last Argentinian striker, but at just 22 he looks a force to be reckoned with for years to come. Alvarez and fellow new signing Erling Haaland could dominate the Premier League for years to come.

