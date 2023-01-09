Skip to main content
Manchester City Stroll Past Chelsea In The Fa Cup Third Round

Manchester City defeated Chelsea yet again to make sure they booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round to take on either Arsenal or Oxford United who are yet to play.

Manchester City secured their place in the next round of the FA Cup with ease as they beat Chelsea 4-0 a few days after they condemned the London club to defeat in the league.

The victory means that the Premier League Champions will play either Oxford United or Arsenal at The Etihad.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring again just like he did when he came off the bench in the League game but this time it was from a wonderful free-kick in the first half.

Not long after he scored the free-kick City were awarded a penalty after a VAR check as Kai Havertz handled the ball whilst challenging for an aerial duel.

Julian Alvarez

World Cup winner Julian Alvarez stepped up to take the spot-kick and he just about got his strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga who got a hand on it.

Pep Guardiola's side were cruising and then they really turned on the style to get a third goal before the interval with a fluent passing move from both sides of the pitch which ended up with Phil Foden tapping in Kyle Walker's cross.

Not long before the break Alvarez nearly got on the end of a Mahrez pass to make it four as City still piled on the pressure even though they were sailing through.

Phil Foden
In the second half they took their foot off the gas but they still managed to get another goal with Mahrez striking from the penalty spot after Kalidou Koulibaly gave fouled Foden.

It was the third time City have beaten Chelsea this season already with Mahrez scoring in all of the games.

Up next for Pep Guardiola's side is Southampton in the League Cup as they attempt to achieve the quadruple.

