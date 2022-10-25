Manchester City Finish Top Of Group G Following Dortmund Stalemate

Manchester City maintained their unbeaten record in the Champions League tonight in a 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund, a result that confirms they will finish top of their group.

The Cityzens had already qualified for the knockout stages before the match had kicked off but the extra point confirms that nobody will finish above them, regardless of the result in their upcoming match against La Liga side Sevilla.

The match itself was a frustrating one for City, who missed several chances to win the game.

The key chance fell to Riyad Mahrez, who did incredibly well to win a penalty by skinning Emre Can in the box.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

However, the spot kick itself was less impressive. The winger aimed his shot in the left corner of the goal but his shot was still too central and was at a perfect height for Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel to palm away.

Considering this is the second consecutive penalty the Algerian has missed, in as many Champions League games, it seems unlikely that he will remain on spot-kick duty.

And it appears that The Cityzens' penalty woes have not gone unnoticed by their head coach Pep Guardiola. "Of course it's a problem," the Spaniard said via Joe Bray regarding the club's penalty record.

"Since I was here we miss 25 penalties, most in CL. Not good enough. Always I admire the courage, but we miss a lot. We have to improve, otherwise the little details or margins in this competition makes the difference."

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

And the manager would be right to be concerned with that record, as it is the worst in the Premier League in that period.

Despite the missed penalty and City's 73% possession, the hosts did incredibly well to make the game as tight and compact as possible and even registered more shots and shots on target than the Sky Blues in the game.

While the game did prove to be a frustrating encounter for the Sky Blues, it's hard to be too negative after the match.

The club had already qualified for the next round of the Champions League with two games left to play and have now topped their group with one game remaining.

This should ideally give Guardiola the chance to rotate his squad in their next match against Sevilla, possibly giving some younger players a chance of starting.

The Cityzens will face Leicester this weekend before they host Sevilla in their last match of the group stage next Wednesday.

