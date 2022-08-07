Manchester City under 21's Start Off Their Season With A Convincing Win Over Liverpool

Manchester City's Under 21's opened up their new campaign with a visit to Kirkby to take on Liverpool and they left with all three points whilst also scoring three goals without reply.

Adedire Mebude got a brace and substitute Daniel Ogwuru got the third goal to top off a very impressive performance from the reigning Champions.

Manchester City players celebrating their third goal

The game started in a quick fashion with Liverpool attempting to press City from the off which led to Melkamu Frauendorf getting a half chance in the first five minutes but the effort had no power in it meaning it was a simple save for Mikki Van Sas.

A few minutes later City had their first attack which turned into their first goal of the campaign which was scored by Mebude.

After some nice build-up play two Liverpool defenders had a coming together which led to the ball coming to Mebude in the box, he took a couple of touches before converting the finish confidently.

City came close to doubling their lead not shortly after through Samuel Edozie who was found on the right in the box but his effort was pushed wide by Harvey Davies.

Edozie has been linked with a move away from City this transfer window IMAGO / PA Images

Edozie was a continuous threat down the right hand side in the first half and linked up with Oscar Bobb who showed some great skill to get past two defenders in the penalty area before having a strike at goal but Davies again was there to save.

Every attack from City looked threatening in the first half with the frontmen able to cut through Liverpool's defence with relative ease.

Unfortunately though Edozie went down with five minutes to go in the first half and he had to be substituted off which ruined the rhythm somewhat.

Liverpool ended the first half in the same fashion as they started it with an half chance this time from James Norris as the ball fell to him from a corner but he couldn't get over the ball with his attempt going over the bar.

The first chance in the second half came to Norris again as Liverpool finally put together a flowing move with Jake Cain cleverly prodding the ball to him from the edge of the box to the left.

However it was a very underwhelming shot as he dragged it well wide even though it seemed like he had a lot of time to calculate his options.

Eventually the young Citizens got back into their stride and came so close to doubling their lead through Mebude again but Davies made a fantastic save to keep the ball out of his net.

The ball did find its way into the back of the net though a minute later and it was Mebude for his second of the game on the 62nd minute.

A superb ball from Bobb over the top of the Liverpool defence set Borges through on goal with Jarell Quansah unable to keep up with him.

Borges rather unselfishly squared the ball to Mebude for a simple tap in and to realistically put the game to bed.

Bobb won City's EDS POTY award last year IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Five minutes later City put the game beyond doubt after some ludicrously good play from Borges who was just teasing Liverpool before he set up Ogwuru who confidently finished past Davies to make it 3-0 to the away side.

After that it looked like both sets of players knew the game was over so the intensity died down a little bit with the sun caressing Merseyside.

A fantastic start for Brian Barry-Murphy's men.

Read More Manchester City Coverage