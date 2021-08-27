Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City will welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in search of a ninth consecutive Premier League win against Mikel Arteta's side.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to build on last week’s 5-0 victory against Norwich City when they face off against the Gunners in their third Premier League outing of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having slipped up early in the season against Tottenham, City will be determined to secure all three points against a struggling Arsenal side in order to pick up the pace in this season's title race.

The north London outfit have endured a torrid start to the season as they sit 19th in the league table after underwhelming displays in consecutive defeats against Brentford and Chelsea.

The Blues secured all three points on offer in this fixture last season, with Raheem Sterling scoring the only goal in City’s 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Here is how you can watch City’s game on Saturday August 28 -

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

12:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

15:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watch-along.

How to Watch

In the UK, Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, as well as on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on Peacock TV.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here.

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time updates and post-match analysis on the tie against Arsenal at the weekend.

