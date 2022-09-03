Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Official XI

Pep Guardiola's side will be hoping to pick up their fifth win of the season when they travel to Villa Park later today to take on Steven Gerrard's struggling Aston Villa.

The one game City didn't take maximum points in was against Newcastle United, and a win today would see them top of the league for at least 24 hours.

Once the line-up comes out at 4.30pm, the official line-up will be updated here.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Official Line-ups.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Digne, Mcginn, Kamara, Luiz, Coutinho, Bailey, Watkins.

Manchester City are not expected to change much, but Pep Guardiola does love rotation. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to come in for Bernardo Silva, but the front three is likely to stay the same.

Sergio Gomez may have to wait to play his first game. Aston Villa will be tough opposition, and it could be a gauntlet of fire throwing him in a game like this.

Aston Villa are expected to go with a defensive shape in midfield, but bundles of pace and creativity up front. They've hurt this Manchester City side before, and Steven Gerrard see's no reason why they can't do it again.

It will be an interesting game, and a must win for both sides. City need to keep the pressure on Arsenal, who have a very tough game tomorrow.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: