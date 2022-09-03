Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Player Ratings

Erling Haaland scored his tenth goal of the season for Manchester City this season already after six games, and Kevin De Bruyne was at his startling best. It still wasn't enough to win three points.

The pressure is eased on Steven Gerrard for now, as Aston Villa have caused Pep Guardiola's side to drop their second points of the season.

We here at City Transfer Room take a look at the player ratings.

Kevin De Bruyne was at his best against Aston Villa. IMAGO / Sportimage

Player Ratings

Ederson: 7

Didn't do much wrong and couldn't have done anything for the Villa goal. Solid.

Kyle Walker: 4

Uncharacteristically poor again. Subbed off and less than impressive in and out of possession. Will need to improve to avoid being dropped.

Ruben Dias/John Stones: 6

The centre-half pairing were solid and didn't do much wrong throughout. Could have gotten out quicker for the goal but overall impressive again.

Joao Cancelo: 6

Not his best game but also not his worst. Got forward but to no avail.

Rodri: 5

Allowed too many attacks on the Manchester City backline and again didn't look as solid as he usually has. Needs to improve.

Ilkay Gundogan: 5

Game passed him by at times. The midfield as a whole apart from Kevin De Bruyne needs to improve.

Kevin De Bruyne: 9

Absolutely unbelievable performance from the Belgian. It warranted more than one point and was deservedly given man of the match.

Bernardo Silva: 6

Struggled to impact the game and wasn't great defensively. Poor by his standards.

Phil Foden: 5

Poor again, and really needs to improve. Julian Alvarez will be watching wondering how he wasn't played.

Erling Haaland: 8

Brilliant again. Even after his goal his link up play was second to none. Will continue to win City points this season.

