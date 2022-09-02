Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Referees, Officials & VAR

Pep Guardiola's side travel to Villa Park tomorrow in the hopes of getting three points and going top of the table until Arsenal play Manchester United on Sunday.

The hope will be they can do that without any bad decisions from the referees. The Manchester City manager has already complained about a decision that went against them when they played Newcastle United.

This is the officiating team for Manchester City vs Aston Villa.

Simon Hooper will take charge of the game. IMAGO / Action Plus

Referees & Officials:

Simon Hooper is the referee for the game. He was on VAR duty against Crystal Palace the weekend, and actually helped Manchester City out by disallowing a Crystal Palace goal should have stood.

Hooper refereed two Manchester City games last season. The first was a 3-1 win away to Watford, with the second being a 1-1 draw away to Southampton.

His assistants are Adrian Holmes and Dan Robathan, with the fourth official being Peter Bankes.

Mike Dean is on VAR duty. IMAGO / NurPhoto

VAR

For the second game running, Mike Dean is on VAR duty for Manchester City. He has as close to a night off as possible in the game against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, and will be hoping for the same again tomorrow.

His assistant on the day in the VAR panel in Stockley Park is Lee Betts.

Both managers will be hoping for a couple of decisions to go there way, and both will more than likely have something to say about the ones that unfortunately don't.

