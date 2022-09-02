Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Team News

Pep Guardiola's side will be full of confidence after a dominating performance against Nottingham Forest last time out, and will be hoping to replicate that against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard is under pressure, so the game won't be easy by any stretch of the imagination.

Team News:

Aymeric Laporte is still out with an injury, and has been confirmed to be out until at least late September. Nathan Ake has returned to training with the first-team squad, with Pep Guardiola stating he is doing much better.

Jack Grealish is back in training after an injury he suffered against Bournemouth, and is expected to be on the bench for the return to his old club. Kalvin Phillips has also recovered from his shoulder injury, and will be expected to make the bench.

Manuel Akanji is available for selection but is unlikely to start considering Ruben Dias and John Stones dominating performance in the last game.

For Aston Villa, new signing Leander Dedoncker will have to pass a late fitness test as he struggling with an illness. The Belgian signed for Aston Villa in the last days of the window.

Diego Carlos is still out indefinitely after he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Dignes, Kamara, Ramsey, Mcginn, Coutinho, Bailey, Watkins.

