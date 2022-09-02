Manchester City vs Aston Villa: The Last Game They Played

Manchester City needed to win to become champions of the Premier League, but Pep Guardiola's team certainly did not do it the easy way on the day.

Two goals down with 20 minutes to go, the Blue's had to pull one of the great comebacks in Premier League history to lift the title, and that is exactly what they done.

It is the game that may earn Ilkay Gundogan his statue outside the Etihad Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan sparks the Manchester City comeback. IMAGO / Colorsport

Matty Cash scored a first-half header to put Manchester City nerves into overdrive, and Phillipe Coutinho's second-half finish silenced the Etihad stadium.

But, as we know, Manchester City have come back from the death and snatched a title before. The spirit of Sergio Aguero was channeled by German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this time, but he did not leave it as late as the 11/12 title winning side.

Steven Gerrard today quoted that game, stating that his team had Manchester City hurt for 77 minutes, and he feels they can definitely do it again.

The game did show the defensive fragility of Manchester City, and that has carried into this season in games against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping for no repeats of the last meeting between the pair, but Manchester City will have to be wary as Aston Villa are a wounded animal.

A defeat would put Steven Gerrard under an even bigger amount of pressure than he already is, so Manchester City will have to be at their best to avoid defeat.

