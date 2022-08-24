Manchester City vs Barcelona: Predicted Line-Up

Manchester City take on Barcelona today in a charity match that will raise money for the disease ALS.

The game will take place today at 8.30pm UK time, and will be available to watch on CITY+. Manchester City are expected to rest a few players, with a tough game against Crystal Palace on the horizon at 3pm Saturday in the Premier League.

Let's take a look at the predicted line-up for Manchester City.

Predicted Line-Up:

Stefan Ortega

The Keeper is expected to get the nod over Ederson in net, and get a chance to showcase his abilities.

Rico Lewis

Kyle Walker will likely get a rest, and academy player Rico Lewis will get a chance just as he did in the pre-season game against Bayern Munich.

Luke Mbete

With Nathan Ake's injury on Saturday against Newcaste, Pep Guardiola will be wary of adding more injuries to the list. Luke Mbete will likely get a chance to shine.

John Stones

John Stones can get some more minutes in the tank and provide some experience for what is likely to be a young Manchester City side.

Sergio Gomez

The new man is expected to be introduced to the Manchester City faithful. Sergio Gomez will make his debut today if he's fit, and show all his new fans what he's capable of.

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips will replace Rodri and get some minutes on the clock. The midfielder has been short of time on the pitch since he joined, so this will be a chance for him to showcase his stuff.

Bernardo Silva

On the bench for two games this season, Bernardo Silva will need the minutes. It will be interesting to see how he performs against the team that have chased him all summer.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden will likely drop back into midfield and give Manchester City some added creativity in the area.

Cole Palmer

With Jack Grealish recovering from an injury, Cole Palmer will more than likely get the nod. The youngster will need some game time.

Riyad Mahrez

Another player in need of game time after been on the bench in the last game against Newcastle. Riyad Mahrez is almost certain to start tonight.

Julian Alvarez

Another player who is almost certain to start, Julian Alvarez has had little to no match time for Pep Guardiola's side this season, this will be a chance to impress.

