Manchester City vs Barcelona: Team News

Manchester City take on Barcelona tomorrow in a friendly, and both teams may use the opportunity to try out some new tactics.

The blow from the draw against Newcastle United would have been softened by Liverpool's dismal display last night, and Manchester City will go into tomorrow's friendly against Barcelona in good spirits.

Many players are expected to be rested as pre-caution, but both teams are expected to have somewhat strong teams on the pitch.

Team News

Aymeric Laporte may just miss the game, but is expected to return soon. He is currently training at Athletic Bilbao's training ground Lezama as gets his fitness back.

Nathan Ake did not travel with the squad after picking up a groin injury against Newcastle United. The extent of the injury is currently unknown. Jack Grealish has travelled, but it is unlikely he will be risked. He may get some minutes to build back up fitness.

Barcelona may be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is moving closer to a move to Chelsea this week. Frenkie De Jong is expected to play and is now looking increasingly likely to stay at the club this summer.

In terms of what the two teams could look like on match day, Luke Mbete will be expected to start. Pep Guardiola will not want to risk many more injuries. Sergio Gomez will also more than likely get his first minutes in a Barcelona shirt.

Predicted XI:

Manchester City: Ortega, Cancelo, Mbete, Stones, Gomez, Phillips, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Alvarez, Palmer

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Balde, Pjanic, De Jong, Pedri, Dembele, Lewandowski, Torres

