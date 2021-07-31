Manchester City vs Barnsley (Pre-Season): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City play their second and final pre-season fixture ahead of the 2021/2022 season against Barnsley on Saturday evening, and here are all the details as to how you can watch the game live.

It looked like for a while that Manchester City's pre-season was descending into a shambles.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the City Football Academy, coupled with first-team players arriving late for training after their respective international duties threatened a slow and fatigued side by the time the season gets underway against Leicester City on August 7th.

However, just before kick-off against Preston North End on Tuesday evening, Manchester City announced that they had secured a second friendly against Championship side Barnsley on Saturday evening.

So, with a few more first-team stars returning to full training over the course of the week, here is how and where you can watch the game!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

18:00 GMT

United Arab Emirates

21:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 13:00 EST

Pacific time: 10:00 PST

How to Watch

Manchester City have announced that they will be streaming the game exclusively on their City+ service.

You can sign up for £2.99 a month here, with a host of other Manchester City related content already on the platform.

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post match analysis on the game.

