Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Manchester City vs Barnsley (Pre-Season): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City play their second and final pre-season fixture ahead of the 2021/2022 season against Barnsley on Saturday evening, and here are all the details as to how you can watch the game live.
Author:
Publish date:

It looked like for a while that Manchester City's pre-season was descending into a shambles.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the City Football Academy, coupled with first-team players arriving late for training after their respective international duties threatened a slow and fatigued side by the time the season gets underway against Leicester City on August 7th. 

However, just before kick-off against Preston North End on Tuesday evening, Manchester City announced that they had secured a second friendly against Championship side Barnsley on Saturday evening.

So, with a few more first-team stars returning to full training over the course of the week, here is how and where you can watch the game!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

18:00 GMT

United Arab Emirates

21:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 13:00 EST

Pacific time: 10:00 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

How to Watch

Manchester City have announced that they will be streaming the game exclusively on their City+ service. 

You can sign up for £2.99 a month here, with a host of other Manchester City related content already on the platform. 

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post match analysis on the game. 

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

sipa_32114964
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko To Return! - Predicted Team: Man City vs Barnsley (Pre-Season)

E7jWkKhWEAAv2Dn
Match Coverage

Confirmed Team News and Injury Updates - Manchester City vs Barnsley (Pre-Season)

sipa_34316543
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Barnsley (Pre-Season): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

sipa_33936106
Transfer Rumours

Timeframe Revealed for Completion of Man City's Jack Grealish Transfer from Aston Villa

sipa_32201723
Transfer Rumours

Jack Grealish Transfer Hints Dropped by Aston Villa - Player Omitted From Kit Promotional Video

PJ1
Transfer Rumours

Villa Expected to Accept Jack Grealish Bid with Medical Date Anticipated, Club to Make Second £100M+ Signing - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #43

sipa_33308473
Transfer Rumours

Man City Midfielder 'On The Verge' Of A £20 Million Move To Premier League Side

sipa_33390673
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Monitoring Situation' of Barcelona Midfielder - Chelsea Also Mentioned As Potential Suitor