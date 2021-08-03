Manchester City vs Blackpool (Pre-Season): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details
Considering Pep Guardiola only thought he was getting one, a third pre-season friendly will be a welcome sight for the Catalan coach, as his players look to regain even more match sharpness.
On Saturday evening, impressive performances from the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo easily swept aside Championship side Barnsley with a 4-0 win.
The opposition this time is recently promoted Blackpool. Under the management of Neil Critchley, the Seasiders beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the League One play-off final after finishing third in League One.
So, for the final time in pre-season, here is how and where you can watch the game!
Kick-Off Time
United Kingdom
18:00 GMT
United Arab Emirates
21:00 UAE
China
01:00 CST
United States of America
Eastern time: 13:00 EST
Pacific time: 10:00 PST
The City Xtra YouTube Channel
What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!
Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.
How to Watch
Manchester City have announced that they will be streaming the game exclusively on their City+ service.
You can sign up for £2.99 a month here, with a host of other Manchester City related content already on the platform.
The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post match analysis on the game.
