Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Line-Up

Manchester City return to action on Wednesday in the Champions League, and will be hoping to make it two from two.

Borussia Dortmund are coming off the back of a 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in their first game under new boss Marco Rose.

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Wednesday against Wolves provided the games go ahead, but are well rested for the visit of Dortmund who have not had anywhere near as long of a rest.

Manchester City return to action against Dortmund on Wednesday. IMAGO / News Images

Predicted Line-Up:

Ederson: Of course Ederson will keep his place after another clean sheet against Sevila.

Joao Cancelo: Kyle Walker is still expected to be out with an injury, so Joao Cancelo will fill in at right-back for the time being.

Ruben Dias & Manuel Akanji: Manuel Akanji impressed against Sevilla, and he and Ruben Dias will start due to John Stones being out injured.

Sergio Gomez: Sergio Gomez will likely keep his place, after a positive showing against Sevilla.

Kalvin Phillips: A rest could be expected for Rodri, with Kalvin Phillips replacing him in the line-up.

Kevin De Bruyne: De Bruyne is at the peak of his powers, and Dortmund's midfield will struggle to contain that.

Kevin De Bruyne has been in inspired form. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Bernardo Silva: The customary left footer that Pep Guardiola enjoys in his team.

Phil Foden: Foden will more than likely start after that Sevilla goal will have boosted his confidence.

Julian Alvarez: Deserves a start and has impressed every time he's played so far this season.

Erling Haaland: The chance to break records this season will drive the hunger in Erling Haaland.

