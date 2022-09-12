Skip to main content
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Referees, Officials & VAR

Matchday 2 of the Champions League takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City have been out of action since beating Sevilla 4-0 on Match day one of the Champions League campaign. They return on Wednesday to face a Borussia Dortmund team coming off the back of a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Pep Guardiola's side will be hoping to continue their unbeaten start in all competitions with a win over Dortmund.

We here at City Transfer Room have the officiating team for the game ready to show you.

Champions League

The Champions League returns to the Etihad on Wednesday.

Match Officials:

The referee on the day will be Daniele Orsato. The Italian referee has yet to take control of a Champions League game this season, but did referee the 2-2 draw between Rangers and PSV Eindhoven in qualifying.

Manchester City fans may feel a bit cautious though, as Orsato did take charge of two Manchester City games last season. One was a 2-1 win against PSG, and the other was that dreaded Real Madrid game in the semi-final.

His officials are Ciro Garbone and Alessandro Giallatini.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will be hoping for now bad decisions.

VAR and Fourth Official

The VAR for the game will be Marco Di Bello. Again, Manchester City fans have reason for some apprehension, Di Bello was in charge of the game between Manchester United and Real Sociedad, where a largely questionable penalty decision was given against Lisandro Martinez.

The fourth official on the day is Luca Massimi.

Manchester City will be hoping for an honest clean game with no big decisions to discuss after wards.

