Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund will go ahead after fears the game will be called off, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping to make it two wins from two in the Champions League.

UEFA have confirmed Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund will take place on Wednesday, with the club able to have the correct policing to host the game.

Manchester City will be aiming to make it two wins from two in the Champions League, but face a Dortmund side who won their first game comfortably 3-0 against Kobenhavn.

We here at City Transfer Room have all the team news you need.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham could be pivotal in this game.

Team News:

For Manchester City, the absentee list has grown. Kyle Walker and John Stones are still likely to miss out after missing the game against Sevilla, although John Stones injury will recover sooner than Kyle Walker's.

Aymeric Laporte is still out, but is nearing a return as Pep Guardiola has stated the start of October could be the date we see him back.

Kalvin Phillips returned against Sevilla, and Jack Grealish played his part too which strengthens City immensely.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland will return to the club he left for Manchester City.

For Dortmund, Mahmoud Dahoud is out until November with a shoulder injury. Mateu Morey is sidelined for a few months after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus. Elsewhere, Karim Adeyemi is a doubt, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is a doubt and Donyell Malen is also a doubt.

Both teams won their opening games and the result of this fixture will go a long way in determining the winners of the group. Manchester City will have more time to prepare and rest due to the Premier League being called off, which could be an advantage.

