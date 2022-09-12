Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Where To Watch | UK & USA

Manchester City will return to action against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, and will looking for all three points.

It's the return of Erling Haaland to his old club, but he will be hosting them at the Etihad. The yellow wall will come to visit a familiar friend, and they'll be hoping that friend is off form on the night.

We here at City Transfer Room have everything you need to know about where to watch the game on Wednesday night.

Borussia Dortmund know the threat of Erling Haaland. IMAGO / PA Images

Where To Watch/ UK:

Kick-off in the UK is of course 8pm as for most Champions League matches. The game is taking place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, and will be available to view on BT SPORT, the BT SPORT App, and on the LiveScore App on your mobile phone.

USA:

In the USA, the game will kick off at 11am (PST) and 2pm (CST). The game will be available for viewing on the US on Paramount+ and VIX+.

Kyle Walker and John Stones will miss out through injury. IMAGO / Sportimage

Team News:

Mancehster City are still without some key players in the shape of Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Kyle Walker for this game. Joao Cancelo is expected to fill in for Kyle Walker, and Manuel Akanji for John Stones.

For Dortmund, the injury list is a bit longer. Karim Adeyemi is still missing. Mahmoud Dahoud, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Mateu Morley, Thorgan Hazard, Donyell Malen and Gregor Kobel are also all missing for the trip to Manchester.

