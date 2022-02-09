Man City vs Brentford (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City welcome Thomas Frank’s Brentford to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening and here’s how you can watch the game from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola’s men brushed off an early Fulham goal, by scoring four of their own, to progress into the fifth round of the FA Cup, in a 4-1 home victory last Saturday with goals from Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and a Riyad Mahrez brace.

Meanwhile, the defending champions and current league leaders return to Premier League action in the midweek, as they host Thomas Frank’s Brentford on Wednesday evening at the Etihad Stadium on matchday 24.

Thomas Frank’s side have impressed onlookers and have settled well in the Premier League. The West London side is currently 14th in the Premier League, having won six, drawn five and lost twelve games so far this season.

However, the Bees have lost all of their previous five fixtures in all competitions and seem to be in a rough patch at the moment.

Wednesday’s game is a reverse fixture of Manchester City’s narrow 1-0 victory at the Brentford Community Stadium back in December and provides an opportunity to begin yet another winning run on their way to a potential fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against Brentford!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

19:45 BST

United Arab Emirates

23:45 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the United Kingdom, Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Extra, BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app later in the evening and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra