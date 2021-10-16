Man City vs Burnley (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details
Pep Guardiola’s men came through a difficult three-game period right before the international break, with the defending champions securing four crucial points against title favourites Chelsea and Liverpool in the space of nine days.
Manchester City, who sit third in the Premier League table with a two-point difference after seven games, will be aiming to pick up where they left off before the international break when they face Sean Dyche’s men at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Burnley are currently struggling to find their foot having secured only three points from as many draws in seven games so far this season and currently sit 18th in the table.
Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game on October 16!
Kick-Off Time
United Kingdom
15:00 BST
United Arab Emirates
18:00 UAE
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00 EST
Pacific time: 07:00 PST
The City Xtra YouTube Channel
What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!
Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.
How to Watch
Saturday’s match will be not broadcast live in the United Kingdom. For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide radio coverage of the match.
Highlights will be available on City’s official website and app from 19:00 and you can watch a full-match replay on CITY+ from midnight after the game.
For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.
beIN Sports Premium 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.
For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here
The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.
Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra