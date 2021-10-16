Man City vs Burnley (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as club football returns to action this weekend and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

Pep Guardiola’s men came through a difficult three-game period right before the international break, with the defending champions securing four crucial points against title favourites Chelsea and Liverpool in the space of nine days.

Manchester City, who sit third in the Premier League table with a two-point difference after seven games, will be aiming to pick up where they left off before the international break when they face Sean Dyche’s men at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Burnley are currently struggling to find their foot having secured only three points from as many draws in seven games so far this season and currently sit 18th in the table.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game on October 16!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

15:00 BST

United Arab Emirates

18:00 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

Saturday’s match will be not broadcast live in the United Kingdom. For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide radio coverage of the match.

Highlights will be available on City’s official website and app from 19:00 and you can watch a full-match replay on CITY+ from midnight after the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

