Man City vs Chelsea (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City host title rivals Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they take on Thomas Tuchel’s side in a much-awaited blockbuster fixture, and here’s how you can watch the game from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola’s men earned all three points on their visit to the Emirates Stadium last time out in the Premier League, as they went past Mikel Arteta’s side with a nail-biting 2-1 victory.

Since then, City have had to deal with a major COVID outbreak, with Pep Guardiola and 13 members of his staff, along with seven first-team players returning positive test results ahead of their FA Cup third-round fixture against Swindon Town.

However, the Cityzens displayed their might at the County Ground with a dominant 4-1 victory to progress to the fourth round, even with almost one-third of their squad unavailable due to isolation.

City have had plenty of time to recuperate and recharge over the course of the week and will come into this fixture with strong determination and fresh legs to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have shown signs of resurgence after suffering a substantial dip in form. The European Champions are currently second and 10 points behind City in a highly competitive three-horse Premier League title race, having won 12, drawn seven and lost two games so far this season.

Recent victories against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup Semi-Final will undoubtedly offer the West London side a massive confidence boost coming into this fixture.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against Thomas Tuchel’s side live!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

12:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

16:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

In the UK, Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, as well as on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 17:15 in the evening and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports English will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

