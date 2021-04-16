Manchester City vs Chelsea: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

Manchester City face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final as they continue to fight on all four fronts in the pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

After booking their spot in this season’s Champions League semi-final, Pep Guardiola’s men will look to continue their knockout form and get through to the final of the prestigious FA Cup when they face Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium.

The Blues outdid Everton at Goodison Park to set up the meeting with Chelsea - goals that day from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne guided the side through the quarter-final stage.

With his players in ripe form coming into the business end of the season, Pep Guardiola will be eager to get this job done and continue the positive momentum in this crucial run of games.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of our trip to the Etihad South...

Team News

The squad which travelled to Germany came back unscathed as communicated by Pep Guardiola during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon. The manager also confirmed that he will still be without Sergio Agüero, with the striker still not recovering from a muscle injury suffered in the game against Leicester.

As for Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen are both ruled out due to hamstring problems picked up last week. N'Golo Kante, who was a doubt, is fit enough to play.

Form Guide

Manchester City were on impressive run of form before Leeds knocked down the chance of another winning streak last weekend. The Blues were successful in getting back on their feet and made an incredible comeback at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday. They have now won eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions, scoring 23 times and managed to keep four clean sheets.

Thomas Tuchel’s side let him down in midweek, falling to a 1-0 defeat against FC Porto in their Champions League quarter-final tie; but fortunately for them the result was insignificant as they got through 2-1 on aggregate. The West London outfit have lost two of their last five matches leading up to this game - including a shock 5-2 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

Last Meeting

Manchester City eased past Chelsea the last time these two met with a 3-1 win at the Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. City dominated the game from the first minute with Ilkay Gundogan putting them ahead with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

Further strikes from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne put Guardiola’s men into a dominant position, even though Chelsea managed to net a consolation goal at the very end thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Overall, Manchester City have won seven of their previous 10 meetings with Chelsea before Saturday’s fixture, with this being the 167th occasion where these two sides meet.

Pep’s Pre-Match Thoughts

The Catalan was asked about his team’s reaction to an emphatic win in the Champions League, in a philosophical mood he said, "We can't deny how the staff are delighted to be in Champions League semi-final, but sometimes when it's tough and you need time and you spend a lot to get something, that's why it's so nice."

"It's like life. Everything you get immediately or without effort isn't nice", he closed.

Speaking about his managerial counterpart at Chelsea, Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Thomas Tuchel saying, "I know him from Mainz. I knew from the beginning he would do a good job. He knows how I admire him and how good he is as a manager. It will be a good battle."

Match Officials

Referee Mike Dean, who was match official in Manchester City’s 1-0 win against Southampton back in December, will be joined by Assistant Referees Ian Hussin and Dan Robathan, along with Andre Marriner as the Fourth Official.

Peter Bankes (VAR) and Stephen Child (AVAR) have been handed the VAR duties at Wembley.

Where to Watch

In the UK, fans will be able to watch the fixture on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Coverage will begin there at 16:30 UK time ahead of kick-off at 17:30.

For viewers living abroad, you can find the TV listings here.

