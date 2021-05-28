Manchester City vs Chelsea: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know (Champions League Final)

Manchester City take on domestic rivals Chelsea in their first ever Champions League final at the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal on Saturday 29th May.

Pep Guardiola’s men have reached this stage of the competition for the first time under his leadership after an impressive campaign which saw the Blues dominate top teams like Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the process.

His side have shown immense character in this year’s crucial Champions League knockout games after three consecutive disappointing quarter-final exits in the previous seasons.

The Premier League champions have truly matured this season, displaying their enormous progression after being accused of lacking experience for such crucial fixtures in the past.

With their 5th Premier League title wrapped up last week, and the Carabao Cup already in the bag since April, Manchester City head into this mega showdown full of confidence in their abilities as they look to complete a historic treble.

The Mancunian club has come a long way since HH Sheikh Mansour took over back in 2008 and are now on the verge of establishing themselves as a major European superpower with a chance to secure their first Champions League title.

With only one victory in the way of Manchester City and their Champions League dream, Pep Guardiola’s men will be extremely determined to move past Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea and towards the prestigious trophy – which is now closer than ever.

Team News

With Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Agüero returning from their respective injuries in the game against Everton, Pep Guardiola has a full squad to pick from as he prepares for the showdown on Saturday. İlkay Gündoğan had declared himself fully fit after he sat out the game against Everton as a precaution, however is a minor doubt after limping out of training on Friday afternoon. João Cancelo will be available for selection as his three-match suspension does not apply in European fixtures.

For Chelsea, Edouard Mendy’s availability will be subject to a late fitness test after sustaining an injury in Chelsea’s defeat to Aston Villa. Midfielder N'Golo Kante has returned to training in time for the clash after having troubles with his hamstring. Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz will also be available for selection.

Form Guide

Pep Guardiola’s side have so far won two of the trophies on offer, having lifted the League title earlier this week and their 4th consecutive Carabao Cup back in April.

They have won three of their last five games, falling short against Chelsea at the Etihad and a shock away defeat at Brighton in the Premier League. The recently crowned champions have had enough time to recuperate and freshen up after title celebrations ahead of the massive game on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have had a dip in form in the recent weeks, having lost three of their last five matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend which nearly cost them a Champions League spot. This stuttering run of form coupled with injury scares to key players like N’golo Kante and Eduardo Mendy have also disrupted their preparations slightly.

Last Meeting

Manchester City suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Thomas Tuchel’s side when the two sides last met in the 35th game-week of the Premier League.

A heavily rotated Manchester City side took the lead late into the first half courtesy of a Raheem Sterling goal but missed an opportunity to double their advantage when Sergio Agüero’s panenka effort from the spot failed.

Chelsea came back strongly in the second half and levelled the score with half an hour to play. Marcos Alonso then scored deep into extra time to secure all three points for his side.

Overall, Manchester City have won six of their previous 10 meetings with the London side before Saturday’s fixture, with this being the 169th occasion on which these two sides meet.

Pep’s Pre-Match Thoughts

Now within touching distance of his first Champions League title with the English club, Pep Guardiola was 'confident' but cautious on his side's chances to secure their maiden European title in its latest format.

The Catalan also admitted his players had exceeded expectations this unprecedented pandemic-hit campaign and in reaching the final, saying they are ahead of schedule:

"I never thought this was the season to get to the final. I never started this competition like that even at Barcelona. We are a similar team to the previous season when we were out."

“The margins are so small and have not changed much. Now we are quite satisfied to get to the final but we know if you don't have a huge desire to win it, we know it won't be possible to win the game and win the Champions League."

The manager was also asked if he had decided on his starting XI for Saturday's final. He indicated that he hadn't made a final decision yet, but said that it doesn’t matter who plays, as he trusts his squad completely.

"They are ready," he said.

"I know how good they are - all of them. I will not change because of one or two sessions. I have known most for many, many years. The starting XI is not done, not yet."

Match Officials

Referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz, who rose quite a few eyebrows after his appointment last week, will be joined by Assistant Referees Pau Cebrián Devis, and Roberto Díaz Pérez del Palomar, along with Carlos del Cerro Grande as the Fourth Official - completing an all-Spanish roster.

Alejandro José Hernández (VAR) and Juan Martínez Munuera, Íñigo Prieto López de Certain and Paweł Gil (AVAR) have been handed the VAR duties for the Champions League final.

Where to Watch

In the UK, fans will be able to watch the fixture live BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with 4k quality, with coverage starting at 6pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick off on Saturday 29th May. The game is also available on the BT Sport YouTube channel.

For viewers living abroad, you can find the TV listings here.

