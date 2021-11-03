Man City vs Club Brugge (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details
The English Champions came back strong from the international break but have stumbled in the last two fixtures. However, a fully-fit squad will provide Pep Guardiola with everything he needs to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night.
Guardiola’s side face Club Brugge for three Champions League group stage points at their home ground following two disheartening defeats against West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
The Blues currently sit second in Group A with a one-point difference after three games and another win against the Belgian side will strengthen their footing at this stage as they look to reach the Champions League Round of 16 stage for the ninth consecutive time.
Meanwhile, Philippe Clement’s side surprised everyone with two brilliant results in the first two group stage fixtures. The Belgians earned a crucial point at home against PSG and secured an away victory against RB Leipzig.
However, Manchester City’s 5-1 demolition derailed their impressive Champions League run and they now sit third in the table with four points next to their name.
Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game live on Wednesday night!
Kick-Off Time
United Kingdom
20:00 BST
United Arab Emirates
23:00 UAE
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:00 EST
Pacific time: 12:00 PST
How to Watch
In the UK, Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live only on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.
Highlights will be available on City’s official website and app from midnight after the game.
For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.
beIN Sports Premium 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.
For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here
City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.
