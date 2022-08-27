Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed Line-Ups

Pep Guardiola's side host Crystal Palace today in the 3pm kick-off.

Manchester City take on Crystal Palace Today in the 3pm kick-off in the Premier League, and will be looking to make it three wins from four. Patrick Viera's side have already taken points off Liverpool this season, so will certainly be no push overs.

Wilfried Zaha is missing for Crystal Palace, which is a big blow.

Wilfried Zaha is injured for Crystal Palace. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Confirmed Line-Ups:

Once the line-up comes out at 2pm, the official teams will be updated.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Haaland.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Joel Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Olise, Mateta.

Jack Grealish, Luke Mbete, and Kalvin Phillips are all doubts, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are out for Manchester City.

Crystal Palace are without Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins, James McCarthur, Jack Butland and of course Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian is a massive miss for Patrick Viera's side, with his injury coming at the worst possible time. Wilfried Zaha has been in fine form as of late, scoring in back to back games against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a tighter defensive performance than the one he seen against Newcastle United. Manchester City could go top of the Premier League table with a win, at least until Arsenal play Fulham in the half five kick off.

It's set to be an exciting game at the Etihad later.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: