Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Early Team News And Predicted Line-Up

Manchester City take on Crystal Palace on Saturday at 3pm, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after dropping points to Newcastle United last time out.

Pep Guardiola would have been hoping to escape last night's friendly with no new injury concerns, but unfortunately that didn't happen. Luke Mbete joined the injury list, with Kalvin Phillips a possible concern too.

There will be examinations on Kalvin Phillips to determine his fitness before Saturday.

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips may miss out through injury.

Team News: 

Aymeric Laporte will again miss the game as he returns to full fitness. The centre-back is training with Athletic Bilbao at the moment. Nathan Ake also misses out, after a groin injury he suffered in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle United last week.

Jack Grealish was injured against Bournemouth, and has small damage to his ligament. The injury is not major, but he may miss out on this game.

Kalvin Phillips came off with a shoulder injury last night, and will be assessed before the game on Saturday to determine his fitness. Luke Mbete is another player that has joined the treatment table, after he came off last night against Barcelona.

For Crystal Palace, Jack Butland is still missing after injuring his hand in pre-season against Manchester United. James McCarthur is still nursing a groin injury, James Tomkins has a calf strain and Nathan Ferguson has an ankle injury and won't be fit in time for the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden, Haaland, Mahrez

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

                   Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityCrystal Palace

Kevin De Bruyne
News

Kevin De Bruyne Voted Second In UEFA Men's Player Of The Year Award

By Dylan Mcbennett
Champions League
News

Manchester City's Champions League Group Revealed

By Dylan Mcbennett
Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: West Ham Pushing For Reported Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Xavi Comments On Bernardo Silva Amid Barcelona Interest

By Jake Mahon
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Lucas Paqueta If Bernardo Silva Leaves

By Dylan Mcbennett
haaland
News

'Settled In Well'- John Barnes Gives Erling Haaland Assessment

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Already Have Bernardo Silva Replacement Lined Up

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Still A Possibility

By Dylan Mcbennett