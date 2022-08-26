Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Match Prediction

Manchester City host Crystal Palace in the 3pm kick off on Saturday, and will certainly be expecting a tough game.

Patrick Viera's men took points off Liverpool two weeks ago, before delivering a powerful performance against Aston Villa in their last game. Pep Guardiola will be expecting a tough task, as Manchester City look to get back to winning ways after their draw against Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace were the only team to stop Manchester City scoring last season.

Manchester City will need to be wary of inform Wilfried Zaha. IMAGO / PA Images

Crystal Palace will be tough opposition for Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola's side should be too strong. Liverpool had a lot of chances despite the draw at Anfield, and Arsenal blew them away at times on the opening day.

Joachim Andersen has been faultless so far for Palace, and faces his hardest task yet with an in form Erling Haaland his next opponent.

Manchester City will take the lead early, and coast through the game, but Patrick Viera's side will threaten. Crystal Palace will score, but Manchester City will certainly win the game and break their streak of bad luck against the Eagles.

Wilfried Zaha will be watching Allan Saint-Maximin's performance against Kyle Walker and believing he can certainly cause him problems. Manchester City will have identified that as a problem area against Newcastle, and Patrick Viera will have identified it as an area of weakness.

It will be a tough task, but Manchester City will run out winners.

Match Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Crystal Palace.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: