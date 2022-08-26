Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Match Prediction

Manchester City host Crystal Palace in the 3pm kick off on Saturday, and will certainly be expecting a tough game.

Patrick Viera's men took points off Liverpool two weeks ago, before delivering a powerful performance against Aston Villa in their last game. Pep Guardiola will be expecting a tough task, as Manchester City look to get back to winning ways after their draw against Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace were the only team to stop Manchester City scoring last season.

Wilfried Zaha

Manchester City will need to be wary of inform Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace will be tough opposition for Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola's side should be too strong. Liverpool had a lot of chances despite the draw at Anfield, and Arsenal blew them away at times on the opening day.

Joachim Andersen has been faultless so far for Palace, and faces his hardest task yet with an in form Erling Haaland his next opponent.

Manchester City will take the lead early, and coast through the game, but Patrick Viera's side will threaten. Crystal Palace will score, but Manchester City will certainly win the game and break their streak of bad luck against the Eagles.

Wilfried Zaha will be watching Allan Saint-Maximin's performance against Kyle Walker and believing he can certainly cause him problems. Manchester City will have identified that as a problem area against Newcastle, and Patrick Viera will have identified it as an area of weakness.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It will be a tough task, but Manchester City will run out winners.

Match Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Crystal Palace.

                 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityCrystal Palace

imago1013986809h
Match Coverage

The One Player Manchester City Should Sign From This Weeks Opposition Is... | Crystal Palace

By Alex Caddick
Pep Guardiola
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Confirms Bernardo Silva Is Staying At Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Luke Mbete
Transfer Rumours

Report: Luke Mbete Expected To Join Huddersfield Town On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gerard Romero Gives Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Update

By Dylan Mcbennett
Laporte vs Sporting Away
News

Aymeric Laporte Expected Back From Injury In September

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Confident Bernardo Silva Will Stay

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Line-Up

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago0045895175h (1)
News

Manchester City CEO Is Confident Of Champions League Success

By Jake Mahon