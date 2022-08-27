Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Match Report

Manchester City fell behind by two goals again against Crystal Palace, something they seem to be making a habit of.

Erling Haaland delivered his first Manchester City hat-trick today to boost Manchester City to a 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace, but Pep Guardiola's side will be wary of just how many goals they're leaking.

For the second game in a row, Manchester City fell behind by two goals, and it was a theme at the end of last season too.

Erling Haaland scored a brilliant hat-trick.

In the end Manchester City were too strong for Crystal Palace, but against a side closer to the summit of the table they may have paid a heavy price.

Erling Haaland's brilliance rescued the three points, but poor defensive work at the back nearly cost them it. Manchester City are leaking goals at an alarming rate, and it will be something Pep Guardiola will look to address.

After they went two goals up, Crystal Palace were pushed back for the entirety of the game. Manchester City in the end broke their resolve, but it was an admirable performance by Patrick Viera's side.

Erling Haaland's hat-trick will be a massive boost for his confidence, with the striker already having six goals in four Premier League games.

Manchester City play Nottingham Forest next week, and there will certainly be inquests into the defensive fragilities they've shown in the first weeks of the season.

A win for Manchester City, but work to be done.

