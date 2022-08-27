Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Player Ratings

Manchester City had to come back from two goals down for the second game in a row against Crystal Palace, but this time they got the three points.

Erling Haaland got two goals on the way to the victory, after Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with a fine goal.

Manchester City looked slack defensively again, and will need to sure up at the back as the season goes on.

Erling Haaland got a hat-trick for Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

Player Ratings:

Ederson: 6

Could have done much for either goal, but did look shaky at times. Got away with one in the first-half which was ruled out for some reason.

Kyle Walker: 4

Another poor performance in and out of possession for the right-back after his game against Allan Saint-Maximin last week.

Ruben Dias: 5

Will need to improve if Manchester City are to win the league, too many goals being leaked at the moment.

John Stones: 5

Similar to Ruben Dias, the backline hasn't been impressive this year, and both defender will seriously need to improve

Joao Cancelo: 6

The best out of the back four, but that really isn't saying much.

Rodri: 6

Not his best performance, but ensured Manchester City stayed strong after going 2-0 down and chasing the game.

Kevin De Bruyne: 7

Made things happen as he always does, no goals or assists to show for it, but a decent performance.

Bernardo Silva: 9

Absolutely brilliant in the second-half. Created chance after chance and sparked the come back with a beautiful goal.

Phil Foden: 6

Quiet again. Phil Foden hasn't been amazing in recent weeks, but did his bit and got an assist for Erling Haaland's first goal.

Riyad Mahrez: 5

Failed to make an impact and was taken off for Ilkay Gundogan.

Erling Haaland: 10

Absolutely brilliant performance. A hat-trick, and his third goal was absolutely immaculate, proved his worth.

Subs:

Ilkay Gundogan: 6

Manchester City scored within a minute of him coming on, injected a bit of toughness into the midfield.

Julian Alvarez: 7

Stretched the Crystal Palace defence and allowed spaces to open up for Erling Haaland, impressive cameo.

Sergio Gomez and Cole Palmer were also subs, but weren't on the pitch long enough for a rating.