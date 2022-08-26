Skip to main content

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Line-Up

Manchester City take on Crystal Palace tomorrow in a 3pm kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side will be hoping to make it three wins from four against Crystal Palace, after a tough draw against Newcastle United last time out. There are a couple of injuries for Manchester City to deal with, but they will still have a strong line-up on the day.

Let's take a look at the predicted line-up.

Ederson: Ever-present Ederson will be expected to start in goal, despite Stefan Ortega's impressive performance against Barcelona. The goal-keeper has two clean sheets this season, and will be hoping to make it three against Crystal Palace.

Kyle Walker: After a tough time last time out against Allan Saint-Maximin, Kyle Walker will be eager to impress against Crystal Palace. It's not often the full-back has a good game, and he will be determined to kick on.

Ruben Dias: The Portuguese defender didn't start the last game, but is a certainty on the team sheet due to Nathan Ake's groin injury.

John Stones: Ruben Dias and John Stones are Manchester City's only fit centre-backs, and will be the pairing on Saturday.

Joao Cancelo: Sergio Gomez won't be expected to start yet, and Joao Cancelo will keep his place.

Rodri: Kalvin Phillips injury against Barcelona has almost certainly ruled him out, so Rodri will start in defensive midfield.

Kevin De Bruyne: The Belgian is in fine form, and is the first name on the team sheet at the moment.

Ilkay Gundogan: The captain will get the nod over Bernardo Silva in midfield, the player will be distracted due to the transfer speculation surrounding him.

Phil Foden: Slightly selfish in recent games at times, but will be expected to start in the front three.

Riyad Mahrez: Manchester City missed something without him last week, and Pep Guardiola may restore him to the starting line-up.

Erling Haaland: The striker is in fine form, and showing no signs of his goal scoring prowess easing up.

